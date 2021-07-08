Local Development Corporation approves repairs for three homes
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Local Development Corporation met Thursday morning for a regular meeting to approve three home repair projects in the city of Hopkinsville. One of the home repair projects the LDC board approved was renovations made to the “Nita Peacock” home that was recently purchased by Hopkinsville’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin. The project is part of the Community Development Service’s Rental Rehab program.www.kentuckynewera.com
