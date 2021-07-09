Cancel
Hoppers walk off in win over Bombers

By Bryan Edwards New Era Sports Editor
Kentucky New Era
Cover picture for the articleThe Hoptown Hoppers saw many well-hit balls not fall in their favor on Thursday night against Dubois County, but one well-hit ball was all they needed. Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second, Noah Brown hit a rocket to first which was then fired to second. However, a misthrow caused the ball to roll into the outfield and allowed BJ Banyon to score from second as the Hoppers walked off against the Bombers, defeating the OVL North leaders 2-1 at Colonel Field.

www.kentuckynewera.com

