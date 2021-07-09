Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Six Guidelines for Good Visualizations

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere I discuss six guiding principles that I find very effective for creating good visualizations. Some are learned from experience/observations and others by the teaching of the pioneers of data visualizations. “Good design is a lot like clear thinking made visual.”. — Edward Tufte. This is not an exhaustive list...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Design#Data Visualizations
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Creating Ternary Visualizations

Ternary plots are best used to visualize 3 variables where their sum is a constant. It is used to graphically visualize 3 ratios according to their position in an equilateral triangle. Ternary plots are basically used in the field of physical chemistry. Majorly if we try to plot 3 different...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning Data Visualization

Have you ever struggled while finding insights from various graphs? Then this article is for you. If you are a Data Scientist or Data Analyst you may have plotted lots of graphs for studying data but now you can do the same in just a single plot. Machine learning data...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Interactive Animated Visualization

Data Visualization helps in understanding different patterns, associations, visual insights from the data, etc. It is important because it uncovers the mystery behind the data tables in form of charts, graphs, and plots. There is N number of python libraries that help in visualizing the data like Matplotlib, Seaborn, etc.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

An Incomplete Guide to Accessible Data Visualization

Practical tips for doing even a little bit better. In the most literal sense, accessible visualizations aim to give readers access to the information that is represented visually. Most often, accessibility concerns come up in reference to colorblindness or blindness. In reality, though, accessibility extends beyond specific permanent disabilities to encompass the full gamut of usability optimizations — for everyone.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Python for Data Science

11 Python packages you should learn as a data scientist. Data scientists perform a large variety of tasks on a daily basis — data collection, pre-processing, analysis, machine learning, and visualization. If you are a beginner in the data science industry, you might have taken a course in Python or...
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

How to Write a Great Resume as a Data Scientist — For Beginners

As an AI director who hired many AI engineers in recent years, I want to share with you how I select candidates based on their resumes. The hiring process for an AI engineer in most companies has many steps such as a take-home AI assignment and technical interview. However, you need to be selected for those steps. That never happens with a bad resume. Here, I describe how to present the must-have skills that you should highlight on your resume to be selected for the next steps. The skills include, but are not limited to, coding, machine learning, and data.
Computershowtogeek.com

What Are Visual Artifacts?

You might have heard the term “visual artifacts” used when a computer problem (especially a graphics or video problem) was being described. So what does this term mean, and how can you spot visual artifacts?. What Are Visual Artifacts?. Visual artifacts are graphical imperfections in digital imaging. Within the context...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Reinforcement Learning in Simulations

Reinforcement Learning (RL) is a way to teach an agent how to behave in an environment by rewarding it when it does well and penalizing it when it does poorly. Using RL, you can create complex agents that figure out ‘on their own’ optimal strategies to follow in a simulation. These strategies (or policies) can then be applied to real world situations.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Space and Time Complexity in Computer Algorithms

Space-time tradeoff in computer science makes your life easier. In this article, I will discuss computational complexity which was developed by Juris Hartmanis and Richard E. Stearns to analyze the difficulty of an algorithm. We all know, human nature aspires to seek an efficient way to assemble their daily tasks....
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

35 Software Development Laws Everyone Loves To Ignore

A collection of IT related principles, adages and other wisdom…. Software Development is the ultimate discipline organised by paradigms and principles that associate not only with coding practices and standards but also fundamental aspects of human psychology, focusing on implementing a balanced software development process. Although we designate them as Eponymous Laws in the same way we might for a scientific law, they are observations that have quite reliably turned out to be true and their sarcastic nature makes them memorable — Murphy’s Law is a well-known example, but there are a ton of them.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns for Machine Learning

With Machine learning all over the place, it is becoming increasingly important to capture best practices and solutions to tackle common ML problems. Design patterns are a way of capturing these problems and providing reusable answers using generic and well-proven ML designs. They are ways of thinking when designing solutions or building ML systems.
Technologymixonline.com

PAMA Releases Inclusive Terminology Guidelines

Lemoyne, PA (July 8, 2021)—The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) has released recommended guidelines for inclusive, neutral nomenclature adoption in professional audio, addressing outdated language and terminology that discourages a spirit of inclusivity. “The goal of this project is to introduce and create normalcy around neutral language in the audio...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Regional and Online Learnable Fields

This article will guide you through Regional and Online Learnable Fields. A seemingly unrecognized clustering algorithm, that provides several advantages over k-Means and k-Nearest-Neighbours, from which it originates. Regional and Online Learnable Fields. First proposed by Rolf Schatten, Nils Goerke, and Rolf Eckmiller in 2005, the Regional and Online Learnable...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Genetic programming for image classification

Artificial selection as the driver for learning a computer vision task. There is a large population of squirrels living in my backyard. Evolution gave them the perfect size and agility to conquer both the trees and the land. Until a few years ago, this squirrel society lived happily without interacting much with their human neighbors.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Accessible Color Cycles for Data Visualization

Color cycles, ordered sets of colors for data visualization, that balance aesthetics with accessibility considerations are presented. In order to model aesthetic preference, data were collected with an online survey, and the results were used to train a machine-learning model. To ensure accessibility, this model was combined with minimum-perceptual-distance constraints, including for simulated color-vision deficiencies, as well as with minimum-lightness-distance constraints for grayscale printing, maximum-lightness constraints for maintaining contrast with a white background, and scores from a color-saliency model for ease of use of the colors in verbal and written descriptions. Optimal color cycles containing six, eight, and ten colors were generated using the data-driven aesthetic-preference model and accessibility constraints. Due to the balance of aesthetics and accessibility considerations, the resulting color cycles can serve as reasonable defaults in data-plotting codes.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Considerations when choosing a machine learning model

Contrary to what many believe, the machine learning model with the best performance is not necessarily the best solution. In Kaggle competitions, performance is all you need. In real-life situations, it’s just another factor to consider. Let’s start with the model's performance and revisit some of the other considerations to...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Event-driven architecture and semantic coupling

Event-driven architecture (EDA) is key to building loosely coupled applications (microservices or not). It is an architectural style (see here and here) where components communicate asynchronously by emitting and reacting to the events. Def. 1: An event is something that has happened in past. An event notification (or say event...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Select a Data Splitting Method

The pros and cons to different data splitting methods and the why behind them. Separating the data that you have available is an important task to train and evaluate your models effectively. Here I discuss the different data separation techniques in scikit-learn, choosing a particular method, and some common pitfalls.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Assessing the Feasibility of Research and Data Science Projects

You are proposing a project with a promising return on investment, a positive impact on the business, and a marketing potential that could distinguish the company from competition. Good so far. You continue and clarify that it is unknown which technical hurdles may undermine the project before it is completed. And even if it is completed, you understand that your company may not choose to adopt it. But regardless of this latter possibility, could you have a few hundred thousand dollars added to your budget to complete this project? Well? A kind boss may send you back to your desk to do some homework. A typical boss may just stare at you in bewilderment. But would they? As it turns out, many data science, AI, IoT and other “sexy” technology projects are approved under these circumstances.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Effect of Unbalanced and Mixed Dataset on ML Model

Evaluate ML models based on precision, recall and F1 score. Machine learning requires creating a robust training dataset since the training performs as the seed for subsequent model evaluation. If the training data is corrupted, the model will perform badly as its accuracy will drop. Image classification is a thriving sector for machine learning where a balanced and correct training dataset is extremely important. AI managers as well as data scientists need to ensure the loading of balanced and clean data in the pipeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy