The past few weeks could not have gone better for the Havre Northstars American Legion baseball club as they are riding an 11-game winning streak. Now the Northstars will put that streak on the line this weekend as they head on the road for the Bitteroot Bucs Invite in Florence. Even though the Northstars will be playing some tough competition this weekend, Havre head coach Patch Wirtzberger is confident with how his team is playing.