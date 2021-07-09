Cancel
Lifestyle

Cross Trekkings: What it’s like on the Ocoee River

By Rob Cross • Ledger, Times Sports Reporter
Murray Ledger & Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The song of the river ends not at her banks, but in the hearts of those who have loved her.” - Buffalo Joe. We made it through the Cat’s Pajamas relatively unscathed as our raft rocked and rolled, but only took on a minimal amount of water. Our group of six whitewater rafting novices began celebrating as though we had won Olympic gold when Jake Trotter of ACE Ocoee Adventures snapped us back into the moment as he quickly called out new instructions to prepare us for what the Ocoee River still had in store for us.

