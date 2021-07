Prince William clearly acquired his grandmother’s hosting skills, because he recently threw an elegant tea party to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. Per the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account, the event, called Big Tea, “paid tribute to the incredible work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.” Organized by NHS Charities Together, an organization made up of 240 NHS member charities, the Big Tea saw communities come together for a moment of reflection and to thank NHS staff and volunteers.