Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Miller: ‘I’m real glad I’m not in Miami right now’; Local building officials talk about how they prevent collapses

By JOHN WRIGHT • jwright@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — Keith Miller said he is no different from any other building official these days. “I’m real glad I’m not in Miami right now,” he said of an area whose inspectors and building owners are under intense scrutiny in the wake of a catastrophic collapse of a high-rise condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside. That collapse, which occurred in the pre-dawn hours of June 24, could claim more than 100 lives by the time the final death toll is known.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardwell, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
Murray, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Murray, KY
Business
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Murray, KY
City
Paducah, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Building Officials#Plumbing#Western Kentucky#Princeton#Murray State University#White Residential College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy