Miller: ‘I’m real glad I’m not in Miami right now’; Local building officials talk about how they prevent collapses

MURRAY — Keith Miller said he is no different from any other building official these days. “I’m real glad I’m not in Miami right now,” he said of an area whose inspectors and building owners are under intense scrutiny in the wake of a catastrophic collapse of a high-rise condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside. That collapse, which occurred in the pre-dawn hours of June 24, could claim more than 100 lives by the time the final death toll is known.