Tokyo Olympics will be TV-only event

Murray Ledger & Times
 10 days ago

(TNS) —All spectators will be barred from attending the Olympic Games held later this month in Tokyo in an extended state of emergency as Japan continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus. The decision to make the postponed Tokyo Games a TV only event was announced by the International Olympic...

www.murrayledger.com

