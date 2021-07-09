Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

COVID-19 on increase in Kentucky again, vaccines urged

By Tom Latek • Kentucky Today
Murray Ledger & Times
 10 days ago

FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky has begun to see another uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. During a Capitol press conference, Stack said Kentucky had seen eight straight weeks of declines. “Last week, there were 100 more cases than the week before. The positivity rate is also going up. It has increased more than one percentage point over the last eight or nine days. I think those are real increases. The real question is, will the vaccines help to keep those at lower levels, and will it keep the hospitals and the ICUs from getting filled up?”

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Kt#State Public Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Southeast Kansas residents urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

Health officials in southeast Kansas are urging residents to get vaccines against COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads across the region. Kansas counties have higher vaccination numbers than Missouri counties across the border, but they lack the herd immunity needed to insulate the community from a new outbreaks. Over the...
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Kentucky

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Kentucky Statewtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Reports Kentucky’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Amid Waning Vaccinations

Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday. The governor announced 397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,244. 76 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 214 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 66 in the ICU. 33 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is up to 2.87%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,250. 6,941,164 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,643 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. At least 2,211,483 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

State health officials urge vaccination after COVID-19 spike

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there were 551 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since Thursday and the average over the last seven days is the highest it’s been since mid-April. The health department reported there have been 92 cases of the Delta Variant...
Public HealthMurray Ledger & Times

Vaccines urged by state experts to fight Delta variant

LEXINGTON (KT) – UK Healthcare experts are urging Kentuckians to be vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those in counties where the current vaccination rates are low, due to the Delta variant, which is easier to transmit from person to person. Dr. Vince Venditto, a professor at the University of Kentucky College...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Roberts urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases rise

TYLER — The nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases has hit East Texas. NET Health’s George Roberts says the number of positive cases in the region is increasing. He adds that the number of patients in Tyler hospitals doubled over the last week — going from 45 a week ago Thursday to 85 this past Thursday. Roberts also notes that the Delta variant has arrived in the East Texas region — and appears to be the number one cause of the spikes in his coverage area. He additionally says according to state health officials, the Delta variant is now making up roughly 50 per cent of the state’s positive cases. Roberts’s advice: the same as it’s been for months — get vaccinated.
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Belmont County, OHTimes-Leader

COVID-19 caution urged at festivals

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — COVID-19 cases are increasing by small increments in Eastern Ohio, and the public is reminded to take care when attending festivals that had to be canceled in 2020. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul said there have been no cases of the more contagious Delta variant...
Portland, ORChannel 6000

PeaceHealth Southwest addresses COVID outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center discussed the recent COVID-19 exposure that has sickened staff and patients during a press conference on Monday. Officials provided more details about the outbreak along with steps being taken to protect patients and staff. “This situation shows is another reminder that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy