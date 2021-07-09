Local nonprofit provides aid for people with disabilities
A nonprofit organization in Warren County is lending a helping hand to southcentral Kentucky residents who live with a physical disability. SOKY Patriots Inc. assists low-income individuals with gaining access to equipment and treatments that will benefit their daily lives. Michael Bessette, the veterans representative for SOKY Patriots, wants southcentral Kentuckians to know that the term “patriot” does not only apply to U.S. military veterans.www.bgdailynews.com
