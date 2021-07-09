Murray High’s Bowling will meet with public for first time Monday
MURRAY — The community will have a chance to meet Murray High’s new head football coach next week. The Murray Independent School District announced on Thursday that Darren Bowling will be available from 2-3 pm. Monday at Taylor Gymnasium on the Murray High campus. This is open to students, teachers, fans of the program, alumni and anyone else who would like to meet the new Tigers coach in his first public appearance since accepting the position a few weeks ago.www.murrayledger.com
