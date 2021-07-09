"My Hair Quadrupled in Volume": 26 Shampoos and Conditioners for Flawless Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At this point, Target is basically known as "Impulse Buys Central." Just take it from the countless memes on the internet that all read something along the lines of "Goes to Target to buy a pen. Leaves hours later with an inflatable pool, a monogrammed mug, and a collection of scented candles." And while seemingly everyone can fall prey to the store's enticing stock, skin-care enthusiasts, in particular, might seriously struggle to remain selective when faced with all of the jars, tubes, and bottles lining the beauty aisle. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)