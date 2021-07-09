A Million and One Black Bikinis Exist on the Internet, But These Are the Cutest

Being friends with an editor has its perks. I give my best friends beauty products that don't work for me, clothes that don't fit me right, and invites to cool events around the city—but most importantly, they have an on-hand stylist for just about everything. Need advice for a wedding guest dress? I'm on it. Looking for a new summer skirt? I'll find them 10 solid options. Luckily for me, it's my job, and my friends' fashion tribulations give me great article ideas. Most recently, a friend texted me that she's on the hunt for some new accessories, specifically from Amazon (who doesn't love convenience?) that she can get some good use out of this summer. And I must say I delivered. Keep scrolling for 30 under-$100 sunglasses, hats, handbags, and jewelry pieces that I'm recommending.