A Million and One Black Bikinis Exist on the Internet, But These Are the Cutest
As far as wardrobe classics go, a black bikini definitely deserves a space somewhere at the top. We've seen so many swimwear trends this season, and that would certainly make anyone's head spin, but something you can always count on is a black bikini looking stylish in any setting. With that said, not all are equal. There are the safe options like a full-coverage, high-waisted bikini or a square-neck suit, but if you're willing to embrace the wilder side of things, cutouts and midriff flossing are both gaining favor among fashionable people right now.www.whowhatwear.com
