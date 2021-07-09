28 Casual Red Dresses Under $100 That I'm Obsessed With

Scouting Report: This swing dress from Amazon has over 8,000 reviews and is one of the most comfortable items I own. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors. Every six months or so when I notice that my curtain rod is close to collapsing, I clean out my closet, but some pieces are just hard to let go of. There’s the lace evening gown I’m hoping to wear again in the unlikely event I get invited to a wedding soon, even though all my friends are married. There’s the two-sizes-too-small purple shift dress I wore on my first date with my husband that’s too sentimental to donate. And, of course, there are those stretchy Bermuda shorts from college that are too well- loved and faded to be accepted by any self-respecting consignment shop. The one thing that cleaning out my closet has taught me time and time again is that the clothes that tend to make it through the reaping have lasted year after year.