After three practice days this week, there was some question about whether the weights at this year’s tournament would match those from last year at Lake Champlain. The prevailing thought from the anglers was that this date - almost a month earlier than last year - had some “post-spawn funk” to it. In other words, the bass hadn’t had as much time after they’d spawned to fatten up as they did a year ago. Clearly, after two days of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, those concerns were unwarranted. Check out the comparison below of Day 2 weights from July 31, 2020, and July 9, 2021: