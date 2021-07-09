Cape Ann religious services

Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is open for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The church is limiting capacity to 100 vaccinated people. COVID-19 protocols continue to be assessed, as needed. Worship services can also be accessed via Zoom. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.