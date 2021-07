The Chicago Cubs (46-46) will collide with the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-68) in the finale of a three-game weekend competition at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Chicago entered the All-Star break after splitting the quick two-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at 10-5 and 0-6 shutout loss last weekend. The Cubs bounced back from their last loss and won the first two installments of a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5-1 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. Last time out, the Chicago Cubs scored three runs in the 9th innings and drove seven base hits in a 4-2 victory over the D-Backs. Pitcher Adbert Alzolay went 5.0 innings with two earned runs on five base hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out two Arizona batters to pick up the win. Catcher Willson Contreras made two runs with a triple and two RBIs in the winning effort for the Cubs.