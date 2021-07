The second installment of a three-game series between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals will take place at National Park on Saturday. The Padres posted a franchise-record run and dominated the Nationals with a 24-8 victory on Friday. The Padres are in the middle-of-the-pack at the NL West Division at 54-4-, trailing the leader Giants by 6 games. The Nationals dropped to fourth-place at 42-48 in the NL East standings with six games behind the division leader, New York Mets.