Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The Best Greige Paint Colors Aren’t Boring—Designers Share 8 Go-To Shades

By Morgan Bulman
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greige is one of those chameleon colors: It goes from gray to beige and back again depending on whether morning or afternoon sun is streaming through your windows. The newfound neutral may not scream “excitement” like lavender or claret red, but it’s a crowd-pleasing favorite for good reason—it can morph into whatever you need. Designers have relied on its versatility to create subtle accent walls and contrasting trims and molding—and even spruce up kitchen cabinetry.

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Studio#Painting#Donald Kaufman Color#Farrow Ball#Lrv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Kitchen Color Might Be Trending, But It Could Hurt Your Resale Value

If you can tackle only one renovation before selling your home, choose painting (it’s one of the few upgrades that practically pays for itself). The average interior paint job costs $385, but that can translate to $5,000 back in your pocket when you move. Why? A new analysis from Zillow that drew on survey responses from nearly 1,300 recent or prospective buyers reveals that people are willing to spend more on a house that has the right bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom colors from the get-go. Read on for the swatches to try—and the one that could potentially hurt your home’s value.
Interior Designlushome.com

Inspiring Color Schemes for Creative Design and Decorating, 25 Color Combinations

Home decorating color schemes is a crucial step for creating modern rooms that show a unique, personal touch. Picking your color schemes can be overwhelming unless you have great inspiration from nature, food, favorite home furnishings, or your modern outfit. It is so challenging to select color schemes for your beautiful rooms and outdoor home spaces that many people find the process incredibly slow and intimidating. When you look around, it is easy to find the perfect color combinations for your home decorating. Here are a few inspiring color schemes to get those creative juices flowing and give a personal touch to your interior design.
Interior DesignMiami Herald

Ask Angi: Paint color mistakes to avoid

Thinking about painting your home? Make sure you choose your colors carefully!. It’s a minor job compared to other home renovations, but how you paint your home and plan your wall and trim colors makes a major impact on how you use your space. But you can put this to...
Interior Designdesiretoinspire.net

The Best Colors to Use for Hallway Flooring

When it comes to your hallway, you have probably not put as much thought into its design as other areas in your home. But, it does not always have to be this way. You do not have to crowd the space with a lot of furniture or various types of artwork. Instead, you can carefully choose a laminate floor colour for a contemporary design. But, what is the best colour for your space? Well, you can discover a lot of options at https://www.woodfloorwarehouse.co.uk/laminate-flooring. But, here are some colors you can consider for your hallway.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

Stripes Are Eternally Cool—And We Have Proof

From low-slung seating to mismatched cabinets to color-blocked rugs, there’s always something new to talk about in design. But we’re not here to discuss the trends that come and go—instead we’re celebrating our favorite forever-in-style pattern: stripes. When we say stripes are a classic, we really mean it. They made...
Interior Designthezoereport.com

This Unexpected Paint Color Will Actually Make Your Bedroom So Soothing

Most people could benefit from creating a more serene and relaxing atmosphere in their bedroom. With so much chaos — balancing your work and social life while trying to keep up with your to-do list — it's so important to carve out a space that's conducive to disconnecting from your day and reconnecting with yourself, not to mention getting the best sleep possible. So if you haven't given much love to your boudoir decor, it might be time to do so, and integrating some of the best paint colors for your bedroom is an ideal place to get started.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

This Storage Piece Is the Star of Crate & Kids’s New Back-to-School Collection

Back-to-school shopping isn’t just about stocking up on gel pens and binders. As any parent knows, organization starts in your kid’s bedroom—the place where homework meets play. And this year, with many little ones heading back to school IRL for the first time in a long time (or for the first time ever), staying on top of rogue toys, math books, and art projects is extra-important. Fortunately, Crate & Kids’s new fall line, available to shop now, makes keeping everything in order easy. From two-in-one furniture featuring sneaky hiding spots to desks that grow with your kiddo, here are our top six picks from the fresh assortment.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An All-Red Living Room Isn’t So Scary If You Introduce These 2 Accent Colors

“My favorite uniform in life is wearing monochrome,” says A.B. Lafitte. Pink on pink, yellow on yellow—the bolder, the better. “It’s my safe space,” she adds. The designer, who branched out from Los Angeles–based firm Bells & Whistles to start her own practice in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year, treats her mid-century modern home like her closet. In the small den she and her husband have designated as a media–slash–coffee room, nearly every last detail is red.
Interior Designmoneytalksnews.com

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Earn You Nearly $5,000

Painting a bathroom blue can mean a lot of extra green when selling your home, according to a new Zillow interior paint color analysis. Homes with light blue bathrooms can sell for up to $4,698 more than expected. On the other hand, using the wrong color paint can backfire. Homes...
Interior DesignDomaine

These 11 Gray Room Ideas Prove the Shade Is Anything But Boring

If you automatically think of gray as drab, dull, or downright boring, think again. From light and serene to bold and moody, there’s a full spectrum of gray variations, making it the kind of versatile color that works well in any room. “Gray is a mainstay in terms of popular colors due to its range—from light gray to charcoal and from cool to warm tones—it’s a true neutral that works with every color, texture, and design style,” says Courtney Sempliner, founder of Courtney Sempliner Designs. Use it as your main color, accent color, furniture, and more to create contrast in a room, and set the stage for the rest of your decor.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

Hannah Bronfman Buys Her Indestructible Outdoor Umbrellas From this Source

When you think of Lowe’s, images of aisles filled with lumber and power tools probably come to mind. But, as DJ, author, and wellness influencer Hannah Bronfman proves, the hardware store has an alarming amount of actually chic outdoor (and indoor!) furniture. “I’ve been a Lowe’s customer for a long time because I went to Bard where I studied fine art,” she says. “But I was pleasantly surprised to see them break into home furnishings.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This DIYer Saved Nearly $1,000 by Stenciling Her Favorite Wallpaper Pattern

When Dinah Eke finally grew tired of the awkwardly long (and boringly blank) wall in her bedroom, she assumed wallpaper would be the simplest solution to spice up the space. But after falling head over heels in love with St. Frank’s Kuba cloth–inspired design, the project took a complicated turn. Not only did the heavyweight print require a traditional paste application (a risky install Eke wasn’t willing to try, given the fact that her Long Island City home is a rental), but she would need to purchase nearly $1,000 worth of material to fully cover the 12-by-9-foot surface. “It was crazy,” she says. “As much as I loved it, it was too much.”
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Gorgeous Colors That Go With Mint Green Every Time

When looking for colors that go well together, it can be difficult to match exact shades. Mint green is one of those colors that can be touchy to work with. You definitely don’t want your space looking cheap. There are a few colors that are safe to add to mint...
Culver City, CAdwell.com

13 Tried-and-True White Paint Colors Recommended by Pros

Finding the right swatch can be a daunting process, but it doesn’t have to be. Pro designers know their whites—better yet, they know that the perfect shade can bring it all together. While navigating the countless possibilities, Bogdan Tomalevski of Colega Architects in Culver City, California, says the discussion around the perfect shade comes up a lot with clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy