The Best Greige Paint Colors Aren’t Boring—Designers Share 8 Go-To Shades
Greige is one of those chameleon colors: It goes from gray to beige and back again depending on whether morning or afternoon sun is streaming through your windows. The newfound neutral may not scream “excitement” like lavender or claret red, but it’s a crowd-pleasing favorite for good reason—it can morph into whatever you need. Designers have relied on its versatility to create subtle accent walls and contrasting trims and molding—and even spruce up kitchen cabinetry.www.domino.com
Comments / 0