Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eudora, or 8 miles west of Hernando, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Coldwater, Eudora, Robinson Gin, Trinity, Lurline, Alphaba, Cockrum, Frees Corners, Bright, Nesbit, West Days, Love, Glover and New Town. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH