Flash Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County .Anomalously high moisture values are in place across the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert. Thunderstorms that develop have the potential of producing heavy rain. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast California and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. In south central Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * From Noon PDT today through this evening. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists this afternoon and evening over the eastern Sierra Slopes, White Mountains and Esmeralda County as thunderstorms develop over the higher terrain. Rainfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour are possible. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of creeks and stream in and around recent burn areas. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger rockfalls and deposit debris on roadways. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding.