Karnes County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 132 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kenedy, Karnes City and Choate. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

