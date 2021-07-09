Cancel
Basketball

Talking Grammer, Ep. 44: Former Lobo Anthony Mathis

By Geoff Grammer
ABQJournal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 44 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I caught up former Lobo Anthony Mathis ahead of his playing both in the Lobo alumni all-star game in the Pit and as part of the Enchantment TBT team that will play in the $1 million, winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament event later this month. We cover his time as a Lobo, his leaving for Oregon, his playing in the G-League and what he plans to do if friend and former teammate Joe Furstinger flexes on him in the All-Star game or in any pickup game the two play each other.

