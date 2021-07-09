Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Brunswick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Meherrin River At Lawrenceville affecting Brunswick County. For the Chowan Basin...including Rawlings, Stony Creek, Sebrell, Lawrenceville, Emporia, Franklin...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Meherrin River At Lawrenceville. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 02/07/1943.