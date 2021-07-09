Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MDT for north central South Dakota.