KINGSPORT — One of the roughest sections of road in downtown Kingsport will soon be getting a fresh coat of asphalt. A 2,000-foot stretch of East Sullivan Street — from East Center Street to Church Circle — is on deck to be repaired, said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. Kingsport has earmarked $500,000 for the work, and according to McReynolds the project is out for bid.