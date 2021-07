Allen McCulla has been promoted to Vice President and Owner at CMH Architects. Allen is a 22-year veteran at CMH and a graduate of both the Architecture and Building Science programs at Auburn University. Current projects include the new Edgar’s Bakery and the Little Donkey/Rodney Scott development in Homewood, accessibility improvements to the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, renovations to the Marshall County Jail, and elevator modernization to the Bessemer County Courthouse.