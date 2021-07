Opioid overdoses drove a record number of drug deaths in the U.S. last year. Now, a landmark settlement appears close. It would provide up to $26 billion to communities struggling to respond to the opioid crisis. The money would be paid out by four of the nation's largest drug companies. And the deal would also mean much closer scrutiny for drug firms distributing and selling highly addictive pain pills. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann is here.