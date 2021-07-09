Eden Festival of Action 2021

The SDGs in Action Film Festival, coordinated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, is an initiative to mobilize the creative community around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is convened as a Special Event in connection with the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the UN central platform for the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 SDGs. The Festival offers grass-root filmmakers around the globe the chance to submit animated or live-action films up to 20 minutes long that showcase a person or project working on tangible solutions to the world's biggest threats and making the Global Goals our reality. Entries were accepted in the following categories for 2021: 1) Rebuilding communities from COVID-19; 2) Protecting our planet; and 3) Advancing gender equality. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 SDGs in Action Film Festival has switched to a virtual format. Films in the official selection have been made available online. Award winners will be recognized in the Award Ceremony on 12 July 2021, 11:00am-12:15pm EDT.
