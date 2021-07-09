Cancel
Environment

Eden Festival of Action 2021

globallandscapesforum.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eden Festival of Action is an environmental action gathering combining practical ecosystem restoration work like tree-planting, with a full line-up of workshops, talks and activities from sustainability experts. The evenings are filled with campfire sessions, storytelling and music from some of South Africa’s finest musicians. Be part of a...

events.globallandscapesforum.org

