Eden Festival of Action 2021

I am happy to see that there seems to be a way for concerned citizens to work with the City and Eden in regard to the location of Eden’s downtown housing project. I know John Marchand and have met with Bob Woerner and I feel that both of them are men of integrity and would never take direct money (a bribe) from anyone. There has been a change in Livermore, however, in that both Bob and John accepted contributions to their election campaigns from developer interests. This represents a distinct departure from most of our previous mayors and city council members in previous administrations. I have lived in Livermore continuously since our return here in 1964, so my time here covers a lot of our local history. I remember that almost all of our previous mayors refused even contributions to their election campaigns to avoid the very appearance of undue influence (unlike Dublin’s recent seemingly unchecked development history). I believe that this has had a wonderful influence in making Livermore such a desirable community in which to live and raise a family.