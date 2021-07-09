FOOD. NATURE. PEOPLE.

This year, Eid-al-Adha begins on the evening of Monday, 19 July and ends on the evening of Friday, 23 July.The celebration is the second significant religious festival of Islam – the first of the two observances is Eid al-Fitr – and is sometimes called “Salty Eid” because of the amount of savoury foods eaten compared to the predominantly sweet foods consumed as part of Eid-al-Fitr.Eid-al-Adha requires the sacrifice of an animal for meat, usually sheep, as a commemoration of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience of a command from Allah.This means that there is a variety of dishes...