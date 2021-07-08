University City’s Coney Shack Promises a Taste of Coney Island With a Southeast Asian Twist. Coney Shack expands outside of New York City with the debut of their first out of market concept right here in Philadelphia. Chef, partner and founder Lawrence Mach teams up with Michael Tang of SET NoLibs to grand open Coney Shack at 3818 Chestnut Street this Friday, July 9th at 11:00am. Coney Shack started as a food cart in a parking lot of Coney Island back in 2013 and graduated to a food truck, a brick and mortar and then to a Times Square storage container pod-kitchen serving thousands of New Yorkers every week.