Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Film Society is Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary With Two New Curated Film Series!

By Hec
wooderice.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Film Society is Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary With Two New Curated Film Series!. The Philadelphia Film Society (PFS) is excited to announce the launch of two new curated film series coming to the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard and the Philadelphia Film Center. The 20th Anniversary Series at the Drive-In will run July through the Fall and the Blockbusters in 4K Series will continue throughout the summer at the Film Center.

