Netflix is a revolving door of content and while some are sad to see certain shows and films go, there are many that are rolling in for the summer that fans are thrilled about. One classic that will start streaming in July is the Burt Reynolds led film, Boogie Nights. The 1997 film tells the story of an adult film producer who anticipates on elevating his career when he finally discovers a new talent. By the time Reynolds starred in the hit film, he had already had a long list of successes in the Hollywood industry.