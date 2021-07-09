Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rattled by Delta variant spread, baht at over 1-year low

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
* Asian currencies facing the brunt due to local outbreaks * Thai baht on 4-week losing streak * Philippine shares tumble 2.5% By Anushka Trivedi July 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slumped almost 1% on Friday to lead losses among Asian currencies, as markets turned risk averse due to the spread of highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus at home and abroad cast a shadow on global economic recovery. The baht dropped to 32.72 per dollar, a level it last traded at during the COVID-19 outbreak in April last year, while the South Korean won continued its decline for a third day after strict curbs were extended in parts of the country. The Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar eased 0.1% to 0.2%. Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea already faced pressure from recent devastating outbreaks and the slow pace of vaccination, but the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in developed economies has stoked worries of more lockdowns that could hinder global trade. "Broad risk aversion was even more apparent in the foreign exchange space with U.S. dollar on the rise...Regional (Asian) currencies took the brunt because of worsening COVID outbreaks here," Maybank analysts said in a note. "The trigger could be the state of emergency declared for Tokyo on Thursday, underscoring the challenges of overcoming the Delta variant." The baht has been declining for four weeks and is the worst performing currency in the region this year as its economy hinges on tourism revival, which is in doubt due to the latest travel curbs following record COVID-19 deaths in Thailand. Confidence in the baht has worsened since the Bank of Thailand slashed its growth forecast for the economy last month, predicting it would return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2023. Most Asian equities fell in line with the frail market sentiment, with the Philippine stock index leading declines, tumbling 2.5% to see its worst day since March 19. South Korean stocks shed 1.5%, on track to mark their worst week since February. Taiwan and India shares shaved off 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. Malaysian stocks rose 0.6%, looking to snap a five-day losing streak and recoup some losses from the previous session when they plunged almost 2% on renewed political tensions in the country. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to consider new COVID-19 restrictions in a meeting on Friday ** In the Philippines, top index losers are JG Summit Holdings Inc down 4.1% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc down 3.8% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up about 4.1 basis points at 6.572% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0435 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.11 -6.07 -1.75 0.66 China +0.09 +0.67 -0.69 0.81 India +0.06 -2.14 -0.51 11.92 Indonesia -0.17 -3.47 0.02 1.03 Malaysia -0.13 -3.95 0.60 -6.73 Philippines +0.34 -4.06 -2.48 -5.41 S.Korea -0.35 -5.47 -1.70 11.27 Singapore -0.09 -2.41 0.36 9.67 Taiwan -0.08 +1.52 -1.31 19.68 Thailand -0.67 -8.32 0.33 6.86 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

South Korea poised to kick-start Asia's monetary tightening

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is set to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows as its hawkish, outgoing central bank governor steps up efforts to stamp out any incipient property bubbles or household debt stress. Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol surprised financial markets last...
Economyrock947.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Refreshes one-week low as Delta covid strain sours sentiment

Asian equities remain pressured as virus concerns, relfation fears. Markets in Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines portray losses above 1.0%. Australia extends local lockdown, China conveyed economic fears with investment plans. Asia-Pacific shares begin the week on a back foot as the coronavirus Delta variant spread economic woes, as well as...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Inflation Woes

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday on mixed retail sales data and an unexpected slump in US consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation. Traders are also spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

* Singapore shares drop 1.3% * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore's index experienced its worst day since July 7. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, peso and ringgit fell between 0.2% and 0.4%. As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week's meeting. Indonesia's rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood second only to that of Brazil. Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India's struggles in April and May. Bank Indonesia's policy review set for Thursday is expected to hold rates. Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan , were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Recent hints about a slowdown in China's economic growth momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the region's top trade partner. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27 ** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People's Bank of China ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60 China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59 India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84 Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12 Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84 S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95 Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91 Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Marketsaudacy.com

Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Monday across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul, while European markets opened lower and U.S....
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint touches 2-1/2 month low as FX weakens amid global COVID rise

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies fell on Monday, starting the week on a sour note amid global market weakness as coronavirus cases rise in different parts of the world, with the Hungarian forint touching a fresh 2-1/2 month low. The poor sentiment in markets added to local factors that have pressured both the forint and the Polish zloty. Political battles between Budapest and Warsaw and the European Union's executive in Brussels, which opened cases against both countries last week over LGBT issues, have raised risks to EU funding and unnerved investors. On Monday, the forint lost 0.2% to 360.29 against the euro and the zloty fell 0.1% to 4.587. "The zloty has deepened losses against major currencies in recent days due to deteriorating global market sentiment," bank PKO BP said. "The spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus raises concerns about the future economic growth of EU countries and the renewal of restrictions against it." Many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious variant of the virus. The zloty has also felt pressure as the Polish central bank maintains its loose monetary policy while Hungarian and Czech peers start tightening rates to get a handle on elevated inflation. Prices pressures have hit central Europe while economies rebound and labour shortages reappear. In a weekend interview with daily Pravo, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank could raise rates again when it meets in August, backing expectations already priced in by markets. The crown, though, failed to get a boost from his comments and had eased 0.3% by 0904 GMT. Bank CSOB analysts said with data limited before the next meeting, the crown - which was at 15-month highs a month ago as markets anticipated rate hikes over the next year - would take cues from the global mood. The Prague stock exchange, which hit its highest in a decade last week, fell 0.3%, retreating with others in the region. Warsaw led losses, falling 1.5%. Shares in Polish wind and solar farm builder Onde, a unit of construction group Erbud, rose 15% on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Monday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1104 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall at open on underwhelming HDFC Bank profit

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell at the open on Monday, dragged by HDFC Bank as it missed quarterly profit expectations, with sentiment further dented by broader Asian peers falling in early trade on a renewed coronavirus scare. By 0352 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was...
Business101 WIXX

Japan central bank sees moderate impact from global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan’s consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan’s corporate profits will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries

* Altium falls 3.8% as takeover talks with Autodesk cease. * Energy stocks drop as oil prices sink (Updates to close) July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, with losses seen across major sub-indexes, as a surge in Delta variant cases in the country and other Asian nations raised concerns about economic recovery.

