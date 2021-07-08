Campus Philly’s CollegeFest is Back This September With Free Museum Admissions & Activities!. Campus Philly, the non-profit organization that fuels inclusive economic growth by empowering diverse college students and recent graduates to explore, live and work in Greater Philadelphia, will kick off the fall semester with a reimagined, weekend-long version of its annual CollegeFest celebration on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021. More than 20 museums, cultural institutions, activities, and events will offer free admission and experiences throughout the weekend, exclusively for college students who sign up for CollegeFest. Registration is now open at CampusPhilly.org/CollegeFest, and by registering for the event, college students are also automatically entered to win prizes including concert tickets, dining credits, gift cards, Philly-themed snacks, and more.