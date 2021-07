- - - Q: Is there any way to save a pie if it ends up with a soggy/undercooked bottom? Are there only ways to prevent it? If so, how can I prevent it?. A: Preheating an oven steel or stone, first setting it on the lower rack of the oven, will do wonders to keep the bottom crust crisp. But if it is already undercooked, you can try returning it to the oven on the preheated steel and tent the top loosely with foil or cut a vent in it.