Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

830 Hwy 245 Alt, Okolona, Mississippi 38860

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning custom built 4BR/2.5BA home on 30 acres just outside of Tupelo city limits! Two story great room with a wall of windows and French doors overlooking a fabulous outdoor entertaining area with a covered patio and swimming pool. Chef's kitchen with island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, double ovens and wet bar. Master suite with access to back patio and master bath with soaking tub and large shower. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. If you still need more room there is a heated and cooled bonus room above garage perfect for a man cave or extra living space! With all the upgrades and the beautiful setting, this is the perfect place to call home! All info subject to verification.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Tupelo, MS
Real Estate
City
Okolona, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt#Living Space#French#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy