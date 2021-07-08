830 Hwy 245 Alt, Okolona, Mississippi 38860

Stunning custom built 4BR/2.5BA home on 30 acres just outside of Tupelo city limits! Two story great room with a wall of windows and French doors overlooking a fabulous outdoor entertaining area with a covered patio and swimming pool. Chef's kitchen with island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, double ovens and wet bar. Master suite with access to back patio and master bath with soaking tub and large shower. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. If you still need more room there is a heated and cooled bonus room above garage perfect for a man cave or extra living space! With all the upgrades and the beautiful setting, this is the perfect place to call home! All info subject to verification.