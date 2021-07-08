Cancel
Saltillo, MS

210 Co Rd 445, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you not miss this beautiful property on 2.1 acres in Saltillo school district. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a spacious bonus room. The open concept kitchen overlooks the living room. The windows in the living room get a beautiful view of the property. The master bedroom has a sitting screened in porch that is made for rainy days or for football season. The 640 sq. ft. apartment above the garage comes with a kitchenette, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Under the apartment is a large wood shop and garage. Call today to see this lovely property. Home comes with a Home Warranty. All information is subject to verification.

