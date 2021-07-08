210 Co Rd 445, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866

Do you not miss this beautiful property on 2.1 acres in Saltillo school district. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a spacious bonus room. The open concept kitchen overlooks the living room. The windows in the living room get a beautiful view of the property. The master bedroom has a sitting screened in porch that is made for rainy days or for football season. The 640 sq. ft. apartment above the garage comes with a kitchenette, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Under the apartment is a large wood shop and garage. Call today to see this lovely property. Home comes with a Home Warranty. All information is subject to verification.