Don Mattingly to return as Marlins’ manager in 2022

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 10 days ago

Don Mattingly will be the manager of the Miami Marlins to start the 2022 season, general manager Kim Ng announced Thursday. “Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that’s one of his greatest attributes. He’s incredibly patient. I think he’s got a great way with the young players, he’s very positive with them,” Ng said Thursday afternoon during Bally Sports Florida’s telecast of the Marlins’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

