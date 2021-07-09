Two Local TruBlue Franchise Owners Combine Businesses to Better Serve Clients throughout Charlotte Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. When Brian Sacco and Jennifer Corder launched their individual TruBlue Total House Care franchise locations in Charlotte and Fort Mill in 2020, they knew they’d be bumping into each other from time to time. Now, after less than a year, they are looking forward to combining their strengths to serve the community as one larger company – TruBlue of Charlotte.