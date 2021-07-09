Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Yen, Swiss franc stand tall as risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5JIL_0arjM3Dn00
Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped to fresh multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global economic recovery.

Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets of weakness.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, before rebounding to 1.3433% in Asia. It was as high as 1.5440% just two weeks ago.

That decline in yields has pressured the U.S. currency. The dollar index clawed back part of Thursday's 0.36% slide, rising less than 0.1% to 92.454. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a three-month high of 92.844.

The euro held on to most of a 0.45% jump from overnight, slipping less than 0.1% to $1.18355.

The yen changed hands at 109.915 per dollar, weakening about 0.15% after the previous session's 0.8% rally.

"There is certainly a wind of change in markets," with concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth, Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

"There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in sentiment, instead it seems that an accumulation of events," including the rapid spread of the Delta variant and perceptions that central bank tightening could choke the recovery, he said.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an indication that the labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy. read more

The Swiss franc held on to gains from Thursday, when it soared more than 1%, to trade at 0.91525 per dollar.

The Aussie slipped a further 0.2% to $0.74175 after earlier touching a fresh low for the year at $0.7410. On Thursday, it posted a 0.7% decline.

New Zealand's kiwi lost 0.1% to $0.69365, and dipped as low as $0.6923, matching the weakest level since November. It had plunged more than 1% in the previous session.

"The longer the reassessment of a global recovery continues, the more these currencies will weaken," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote of the Antipodean currencies in a research note.

"Our new forecasts predict weakness in these currencies for the rest of the year," with Aussie falling to $0.72 and kiwi to $0.6650, "but the risk is both currencies dip modestly below our guidance," he said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0446 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Swiss Franc#Risk Aversion#Yen#Swiss National Bank#Australian#U S Treasury#National Australia Bank#Americans#Antipodean#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low...
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

U.S. Dollar, Yen Gain as Delta Variant Weighs on Risk Sentiment

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Yen jumps as risk appetite slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bears seeking a test of 109.80s

USD/JPY bears are in control as the yen picks up the safe-haven bid. US Treasury dynamics should remain the main driver for the yen. USD/JPY is down 0.2%, taking out the 110 level falling from a high of 110.11 and testing a low of 109.85, so far. On Friday, USD/JPY...
World104.1 WIKY

Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar sat near its highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global recovery and sent money into safety. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest against the greenback since December early in the...
Marketsactionforex.com

Yen Surges as Asia Opens on Risk Aversion

Yen rises broadly as the markets start the week with risk aversion in Asia. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is trading as the weakest, leading other commodity currencies lower. European majors are mixed together with Dollar for the moment. The economic calendar is rather light today and focuses will stay on development in the risk markets. Though, attention will be turning to ECB meeting later in the week, in particular its new forward guidance.
Businessinvesting.com

Traders Monitor New COVID Cases As Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven US Treasuries and the US dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
MarketsPosted by
Times Leader

Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Monday across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul, while European markets opened lower and U.S....
StocksRepublic

Global shares fall on virus fears; S&P 500 futures down 1%

NEW YORK — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections, while oil prices dropped more than 3% after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. France’s CAC 40 shed 2.6% in midday trading, while Germany’s DAX was down 2.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 2.5%. Futures...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Eyeing 1.89 after AUD/USD Calls Mayday

- GBP/AUD eyes 1.89 with scope for 1.97 multi-month. - As ‘lockdown’ threatens job recovery, RBA outlook. - Any AUD/USD fall to 0.70 may lift GBP/AUD to 1.97. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7990-1.8125. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8480-1.8516. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment. ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Trend Intact as Focus on ECB

Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1740 (S1 of standard pivot point). Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. Set a buy-stop at 1.1825 and a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1770. The EUR/USD was little changed in the Asian session as traders weighed the strong US recovery...
Business101 WIXX

Japan central bank sees moderate impact from global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan’s consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan’s corporate profits will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Accelerates Higher as Risk Aversion Intensifies

Yen and Swiss Franc dominates the markets for the day, as selloff in stocks spread from Asia to Europe, to US. Risk aversion intensified with DOW down over -800 pts in initial trading, while 10-year yield breaks1.2 handle. Canadian Dollar is the worst performing one, as WTI crude oil breaks below 70 handle. However, Australian and New Zealand Dollar are not too far away. The greenback is mixed for the moment, a touch weaker than Euro, but firmer against Sterling. We’d now see if US indices could bend upward before close. Or, the selloff would spillover back to Asian markets tomorrow.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.5% lower * Canadian 10-year yield falls 10 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory for the year. The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807. Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar "are being overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker commodity prices," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and equities globally tumbled as the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects. U.S. crude oil futures settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand. The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of 2021. "The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach ... as markets start to consider the beginning of the Fed's tapering and eventual rate hikes," the Scotiabank strategists said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate decision next week. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Virus worries hammer EM; Chilean stocks up on election surprise

* Latam stocks set for worst day since late February * Chilean election results likely market positive- GS * Strong economic data limits MXN losses * EMFX at 3-month low, stocks slump 1.9% (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank 2% on Monday, leading losses across Latin American currencies on rising inflation expectations, while Chile's main stock index rose after moderate candidates emerged as major presidential contenders. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 2.2% and headed for its worst day in 10 months, as rising coronavirus cases led to a sell-off in risk assets across the globe on worries infections would slow down a nascent economic recovery. Emerging market stocks slumped 1.9% and were set for their worst day in four months, while currencies hit near a three-month low, down 0.6%. An index of Latam stocks slumped 4.1%, heading for their worst day in nearly five months, tracking a broader sell off. The real fell to 5.23 against the dollar as a weekly central bank survey showed expectations for 2021 Brazilian inflation spiked up to 6.3%, well above the central bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and more than a percentage point above the 5.25% upper limit of its wider range. While investors also penciled in more interest rate hikes by the central bank to counter the rise in prices fueled by accelerating growth and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, a significant jump in inflation could hurt Brazil's economic recovery by denting consumer spending. "Rising CPI inflation penalizes, above all, the poorest households, eroding the purchasing power of emergency aid," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Banco Central will likely front-load rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures." The world's two largest copper producers Chile and Peru saw their currencies drop as copper prices slid on demand doubts and a strong dollar, with Chile's peso erasing early gains to hit its lowest nearly eight months. But Santiago-listed stocks bucked the trend, rallying 1.5%, as results of nominating contests for November's presidential election saw leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric and center-right independent Sebastian Sichel finish strongly. While both were surprise picks, they were viewed as being more moderate than other contenders. "The outcome of the primaries will likely be perceived as moderately market positive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, noting a defeat in the left-wing primary of an early communist party favorite and Sichel's reformist views. Mexico's peso fell 0.7%, but data that showed the country's economy surged by nearly 15% in June, provided some optimism about recovery from a pandemic-induced slump. Colombia's peso fell 0.5%, extending losses to a third straight session, tracking declines in oil prices. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1315.01 -1.87 MSCI LatAm 2477.00 -3.96 Brazil Bovespa 123739.78 -1.76 Mexico IPC 48885.04 -2.52 Chile IPSA 4214.24 1.47 Argentina MerVal 62349.41 -1.175 Colombia COLCAP 1245.67 -2.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2333 -2.24 Mexico peso 20.0460 -0.85 Chile peso 759.8 -0.30 Colombia peso 3838.07 -0.64 Peru sol 3.9441 -1.04 Argentina peso 96.3000 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)
Businessraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 5.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,809.2 dollars per ounce. Renewed concern over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy