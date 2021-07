Josh Giddey (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) Owners of the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers have a chance to bolster their roster after a disappointing campaign which culminated in a lottery finish for the first time in six seasons. Although the franchise has made it clear that the team is in win-now mode, adding a talent through the deep draft will give them with much-needed ammo for both the present and the future.