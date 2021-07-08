1579 Sunflower Cr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801
Beautiful custom built 4BR/4.5BA home in desirable Springlake. Formal dining room, large family room with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast area, desk, island and large pantry. Two bedrooms on main level. Private master suite with his and hers vanities, soaking tub, and custom tile shower. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a huge bonus room/flex space. This home has a beautiful backyard fenced with iron fencing and a triple garage. All info subject to verification.www.djournal.com
