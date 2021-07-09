Laura Jane Grace Announces Live Concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping With Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms
While Laura Jane Grace has undoubtedly played some legendary venues during both her solo career and with Against Me!, none have been quite like where she plays her next show. As her only date ahead of September’s Punk Rock Bowling festival, the iconic punk rocker will be headlining at arguably the most famous landscaping shop in American history: Four Seasons Total Landscaping.www.spin.com
