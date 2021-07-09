Governor Newsom Kicks Off Clean California Day of Action Highlighting New Initiative to Clean and Revitalize Neighborhoods Across the State
Richmond, CA….$1.1 billion program will dramatically expand trash removal from state highways and fund local beautification and liter abatement projects. Creates up to 11,000 jobs, including for people exiting homelessness, formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans, students and local artists. Project opportunities in all 58 counties, nearly a third of program funding to be invested in cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies.thepinetree.net
