Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Closed Fund Class Common (OIA)

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period.