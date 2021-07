Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.