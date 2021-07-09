North City Welcomes San Diego’s Award-Winning Buona Forchetta
Eat + Drink The Italian eatery will offer all-day dining in North City’s vibrant downtown district. North City, a new ‘downtown development district’ in San Marcos establishing itself as a North County destination, is welcoming its latest culinary tenant to its downtown hub, Buona Forchetta. The wildly popular Italian eatery, located at 250 North City Drive, has opened its doors to guests for lunch and dinner as of July 7th.theresandiego.com
Comments / 0