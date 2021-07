Eight teams will play at Merchants State Bank Field next weekend. Six years ago, when Freeman’s Dustin Tschetter and Canistota’s Brad Miller got together to form a team that would become the Canistota/Freeman Sticks, they saw potential in the boys and a love for the game that they hoped would eventually lead to a Teeners team. That’s exactly what has happened. Who knew they would also be hosting a state tournament? That will be happening, too. Next week Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-25, Merchants State Bank Field in Freeman will be home base for…