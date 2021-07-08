FC Tucson on the attack heading to Chattanooga

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen FC Tucson heads to Tennessee Friday, the club will do so with some additional offensive firepower and a little newfound confidence. Buoyoed by the signing of forward Toby Uzo and coming off a win in the first game under interim head coach Jon Pearlman, Tucson will also see the return of midfielder João Delgado for Saturday night's matchup against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium. The USL League One matchup will kickoff at 5 pm PT and stream live on ESPN+.

