FC Tucson on the attack heading to Chattanooga

FC Tucson scored twice in the final 10 minutes to come back and earn a 2-2 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The game was fairly open in the early stages. A weather delay held up proceedings in the 23rd minute, but after the restart, the Red Wolves were able to break the deadlock. A brilliant flicked pass from Jose Carrera Garcia found Ricky Ruiz alone at the back post, who fired in an excellent first time finish to give Chattanooga the lead before halftime.