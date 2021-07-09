Cancel
Economy

Stellantis joins electric auto field

By Staff, news services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 10 days ago

DETROIT – Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 311 miles to 497 miles.

